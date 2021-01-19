Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan recorded 290 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four more deaths.

One person who died was in their 60s and from the Northeast zone. Two more people were in their 70s, from Saskatoon and the Far Northwest. A fourth person was in the 80 plus age group, they were from the Far Northeast zone.

There are 210 people in hospital – which ties the previous record for hospitalizations – and 30 people in the ICU.

The seven-day average for new daily cases is 291 – 24 new cases per 100,000 people.

NORTHERN SASK. MEDICAL HEALTH OFFICER CALLS FOR TIGHTER RESTRICTIONS ON OUTDOOR GATHERINGS

Overcrowded living conditions and non-compliance with the province’s public health measures is playing a part in the high COVID-19 case numbers in Northern Saskatchewan.

"Overall, what is really driving the current infections are multiple small gatherings — the wakes, the funerals — and also socialization between households," Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka, medical health officer with the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA), said.

Saskatchewan is Canada’s COVID-19 hotbed at the moment with the highest number active cases per capita in the country at 351, which is 71 more than the next closest province, Alberta. READ MORE.