Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported four new COVID-19 related deaths and 234 new cases on Wednesday.

The province also reported 694 new recoveries. Saskatchewan currently has 3,702 active COVID-19 cases.

The seven-day average for daily new cases is 298, or 24.6 new cases per 100,000.

Saskatchewan had 207 people in hospital related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 31 in intensive care.

SASK. WATCHES AS NORTH DAKOTA CONTINUES TO FLATTEN THE COVID-19 CURVE

Saskatchewan officials are keeping an eye on happenings south of the border. Not just on the transfer of power from former president Donald Trump to President Joe Biden, but also North Dakota’s apparent success in overcoming the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the province’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe said he has been in contact with North Dakota’s Governor Doug Burgum about the struggles their respective jurisdictions have faced.

“I've talked to Governor Burgum a number of times throughout this pandemic, with respect to some of the challenges that we've seen on north end and south of the border,” Moe said. “Their numbers have come down markedly, and that is through people doing the right thing and taking their individual responsibility very, very seriously.” READ MORE