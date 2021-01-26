Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 240 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Monday, according to a government press release.

The person who died was from the North Central zone and above the age of 80.

There are 202 people in hospital, 32 people are in the ICU.

The province saw 217 more recoveries on Monday. There are currently 3,272 active cases of the virus in Saskatchewan.

The seven-day average for daily new cases is 265, the lowest it has been since Jan. 9.

Though the rate of active cases is trending downwards, Saskatchewan continues to lead the country with 277 active cases per 100,000 people, according to Health Canada.

VACCINATIONS

There were 304 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Sunday.

The government said as of Sunday, 102 per cent of doses received have been administered. The overage is a result of drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine, according to the province.