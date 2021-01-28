Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported six COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, along with 149 new cases – the lowest daily case count since Dec. 30.

One person who died was from Saskatoon and in their 50s, a second death was someone in the 60s from the North Central zone, and four people who died were older than 80 and from the Saskatoon zone.

To date, 274 people in Saskatchewan have died due to COVID-19. The deaths recorded so far this week bring January’s total to 121, making it the deadliest month so far.

There are 220 people in hospital, which is a new high for Saskatchewan. Thirty-six people are in intensive care.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 242 – the lowest since the first week of January.

The province now has 2,527 active cases of the virus – the lowest since November.

YORKTON REGIONAL HEALTH CENTRE DEALING WITH COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

There are several declared and suspected COVID-19 outbreaks at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said that as of Tuesday, its medical and intensive care units remain on a declared outbreak.

There are two other units on "suspected outbreaks", as a result of COVID-19 cases potentially transmitted on those units.