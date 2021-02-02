Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live update on COVID-19 cases in the province. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan tallied 147 new COVID-19 cases on Monday – the lowest daily case count this year. The province also announced two more deaths.

The two people who died were older than 80 and both were from the Northwest zone. So far, 306 people have died in Saskatchewan. January was the deadliest month for the virus in the province; 153 people died due to COVID-19 complications – which is equal to the death toll of the first nine months of the pandemic.

There are 202 people in hospital; 30 people are in intensive care.

The province recorded 310 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the province down to 2,369 – the lowest count since Nov. 20.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 228.

JANUARY: SASK.'S DEADLIEST MONTH OF THE PANDEMIC

It took Saskatchewan 293 days from the start of the pandemic to reach 149 deaths due to COVID-19, but only 33 days to double that number.

Forty-nine per cent of Saskatchewan’s deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic happened in January.

"A significant number of this rise is related to social interactions related to Christmas and so now we are going to have to wait and see how big was that part," Dr. Hassan Masri, an ICU physician in Saskatoon, said.

Saskatchewan did not report a death on the first day of 2021, but the death count quickly rose as the month went on. READ MORE.