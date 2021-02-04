Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 194 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with eight more deaths and 252 recoveries.

The new confirmed infections were in the Far Northwest (11), Far North Central (2), Far Northeast (6), Northwest (26), North Central (10), Northeast (8), Saskatoon (49), Central West (1), Central East (5), Regina (62), Southwest (1) and Southeast (7) zones. There are six cases pending residence information.

There are 185 people in hospital; 26 people are in the ICU.

In Saskatchewan, there are currently 2,254 active cases of the virus as recoveries continue to outpace new cases. A total of 21,854 people have recovered and 24,430 people have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

There were 177 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Tuesday. The people who received the shots were in the Far North Central (10), Central East (11), and Saskatoon (156) zones.

SHA WARNS OF INCREASED COVID-19 EXPOSURE RISK

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about two areas of increased COVID-19 exposure.

One is Feisty Goat Bar and Grill on Diefenbaker Drive in Saskatoon. The SHA said anyone who attended the establishment on January 23rd is at increased risk of exposure to the virus.

The SHA said there is also increased COVID-19 exposure in the area around the community of St. Louis. READ MORE.