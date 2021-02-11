Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with two deaths and 245 recoveries.

Both deaths were recorded in the Saskatoon zone. One person was in their 70s and the other was above the age of 80.

There are 196 people in hospital; 28 people are in the ICU.

The number of active cases of the virus has dipped below 2,000 for the first time since November – there are currently 1,968 active cases in Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of new daily cases is 203.

VACCINES

There were 628 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered on Tuesday. Those shots were given in the Far Northwest (256), Far North Central (23), Far Northeast (208), Northeast (67), North Central (46), and Saskatoon (38) zones.

So far, 35,703 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 9,668 people have received their second – making them fully-vaccinated against COVID-19.

Doses have been given in every region of the province, except for the Southwest and South Central zones – which include the cities of Swift Current and Moose Jaw.

SASK. TEACHERS, POLICE DISAPPOINTED BY EXCLUSION FROM PHASE 2 OF VACCINE DELIVERY

The unions that represent Saskatchewan teachers and police are voicing disappointment in the province’s updated Vaccine Delivery Plan.

Teachers and police are upset that the plan does not prioritize them for vaccination.

“For the last year, the pandemic response in schools has been disjointed and reactionary,” Patrick Maze, STF President Patrick Maze. “If keeping schools open truly is a priority, we must do a better job of managing the response and protecting our students and schools.”