Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 147 recoveries and – for the first time this month – no additional deaths.

There are 187 people in hospital; 24 are in the ICU.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 182. As of Thursday, 1,935 cases of the virus in Saskatchewan are considered active.

VACCINATIONS

There were 793 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

Those doses were administered in the Far Northwest (320), Far North Central (21), Far Northeast (125), Northeast (287), North Central (29) and Southeast (11) zones.

So far, 46,263 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been given in Saskatchewan.

SASK. PREMIER SAYS COVID-19 VACCINE PURCHASE 'NOT OFF THE TABLE' FOR PROVINCE

Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe says purchasing vaccines outside of the supply from the federal government is still an option for the province.

The comments come after Manitoba struck a deal with Alberta-based Providence Therapeutics.

Manitoba agreed to purchase two million doses of the vaccine, which is currently under development. The province will also receive the first 200,000 doses of the vaccine when it is approved. READ MORE.