Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

VARIANTS DETECTED

The Government of Saskatchewan reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants in the province, including two cases of the variant first found in the U.K .and the province's first case of the B.1.351 variant.

The province said the B.1.1.7 UK variant was detected in two people from the Regina zone. The two were tested at the end of January. Based on contact tracing to date, the government said these cases are not currently considered to be linked to travel at this time.

The B.1.351 SA variant was found in one person from the North Central zone. This person was also tested at the end of January. Public health is investigating.

The province said there is also one presumptive case of the B.1.1.7 UK variant in a person in the Saskatoon zone. The person came from out of province to Saskatoon, for acute care. Public health is working to confirm the results.

Saskatchewan has confirmed seven variant cases to date; six B.1.1.7 UK including one presumptive case, and one B.1.351 SA.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, along with 122 new cases and 244 recoveries.

The four deaths include three people in the 80-plus age range; two from Regina and one from Saskatoon. The fourth death was a person in their 70s from the Regina zone.

There are 174 people in hospital related to the disease in Saskatchewan, including 16 people in intensive care.

A total of 1,530 cases are considered active. The province's seven-day average of new cases is 156, or 12.7 per 100,000 population.

PROVINCE PLEDGES CONDITIONAL $15M FOR PANDEMIC RESEARCH AT SASK. LAB

A proposal to establish a world-class research lab in Saskatchewan that might prove valuable during future pandemics could get a $15 million boost from the province.

The University of Saskatchewan-based Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization – International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac) has been hard at work on its own COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which recently entered human clinical trials.

On Tuesday the Government of Saskatchewan pledged $15 million towards the effort, providing the federal government kicks in the $45 million requested by VIDO-Intervac for the project. READ MORE.

SASK TO RECEIVE 2.6K FEWER VACCINES THAN INITIALLY PLANNED THIS WEEK

As Canada prepares to receive a total of 640,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Saskatchewan is preparing to receive fewer doses than anticipated.

In an email to CTV News, the Ministry of Health said that Saskatchewan expects 4,500 doses of the Moderna product sometime this week, in addition to 15,210 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“This is less than the 7,100 previously expected, as doses were re-allocated to the territories by the federal government,” a representative for the Ministry said, referencing the 4,500 doses of Moderna. READ MORE.