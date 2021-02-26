Saskatchewan recorded 153 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 136 recoveries and no new deaths.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (31), Far Northeast (8), Northwest (11), North Central (5), Northeast (3), Saskatoon (18), Central West (1), Central East (17), Regina (50) and South Central (5) zones. Four cases are pending residence information.

There are 155 people in hospital; 16 people are in the ICU.

As of Friday, there are 1,510 active cases of the virus in Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 156.

According to Health Canada, Saskatchewan has the highest rate of cases in the last seven days, with 93 per 100,000 people. The province also has the highest rate of active cases, with 127 per 100,000 people.

VACCINATIONS

There were 3,545 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered on Thursday. So far, 69,451 vaccines have been administered in the province.

The shots were given in the Saskatoon (330), Regina (610), North Central (205), Northwest (1,051), Central East (11), Central West (560), Southeast (191) and Southwest (587) zones.