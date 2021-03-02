Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and health officials will give a live COVID-19 update Tuesday at 3 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 154 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with 146 recoveries. There are no new deaths to report.

There are 151 people in hospital, 21 people currently require intensive care.

Active cases continue to climb in Regina; there are currently 497 active cases in the Queen City, compared to 292 in Saskatoon. Two weeks ago, on Feb. 15, there were 377 active cases in Regina and 470 in Saskatoon.

There are currently 1,551 active cases of the virus in the province.

According to Health Canada, Saskatchewan continues to have the highest rate of active cases in the country with 131 active cases per 100,000 people. Quebec is second with 91 cases per 100,000.

There were 356 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Sunday. So far, 79,289 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan. Those shots were given in the Northwest (124) and North Central (232) zones.

TESTING VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL) can now test for COVID-19 variants of concern, the Government of Saskatchewan confirmed on Monday afternoon.

It said the RRPL has completed the validation process in order to support whole genome sequencing.

This new test will determine if a positive COVID-19 case is a variant of concern. READ MORE.

PRIVATE COVID-19 TESTING

A private health care and safety company will provide COVID-19 testing services in Regina.

PCR and rapid point-of-care tests are available at Haztech’s Health Centre, as well as in their Mobile Health Units, across the Prairie Provinces. READ MORE.