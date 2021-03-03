Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASK. PREMIER HINTS AT LIFTING RESTRICTIONS AS SOON AS NEXT WEEK

Lighter COVID-19 restrictions could be just days away for Saskatchewan residents as Premier Scott Moe asked everyone to “hang tight for just a few more days” during the province’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

“We should have more to say about household restrictions, possibly by early next week. We'll be taking a close look at all of the other public health orders that are set to expire on March 19,” said Moe.

Moe said he has frequent discussions about lifting restrictions with the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab. READ MORE

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported two new deaths in individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 134 new cases.

The two residents who died were both over 80, one in the North Central zone, the other in Saskatoon.

There are 1,492 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 144, or 11.8 new cases per 100,000 people.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (22), Far Northeast (12), Northwest (12), North Central (5), Northeast (two), Saskatoon (28), Central East (eight), Regina (38), South Central (three) and Southeast (three) zones. One case is pending details.

The province reported 194 new recoveries on Tuesday.

There are 154 people in hospital, including 20 in ICU.

The SHA processed 2,175 tests on Monday.

There were 618 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered on Monday. These doses were given out in the Far Northwest (27), Far North Central (11), Far Northeast (11), Northwest (six), North Central (44), Saskatoon (425), Central East (88) and Southeast (six) zones.

HERE'S WHEN SASK. RESIDENTS CAN BOOK THEIR VACCINE APPOINTMENT ONLINE

Saskatchewan residents will be able to book their vaccination appointment online as early as next week.

This update from Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer came during Tuesday’s live COVID-19 update.

“We expect to launch that appointment system next week,” Dr. Saqib Shahab said. “So for everyone who is waiting to get your shot, and is in the category phase one category we are working to get you vaccinated as quickly as possible. READ MORE