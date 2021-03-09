Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's Chief Medical Health Officer, will provide a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

MORE CONFIRMED VARIANTS

Saskatchewan recorded 97 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, along with one additional death and three more confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.

Two of the new variant cases were confirmed in the Regina zone and one is in the Northwest zone. This includes the confirmation of a presumptive positive case reported Feb. 23.

So far, nine variant cases have been confirmed in the province; eight are the B.1.1.7 variant which originated in the U.K., and one is the B.1.3.5.1 variant that originated in South Africa.

REGINA CASES RISING

More than half of the province’s 97 new cases are in the Regina zone. The test positivity rate for the Queen City was 12.8 per cent, compared to the provincial test positivity rate of 5.5 per cent.

There are 140 people in hospital; 23 are in the ICU. The person who died was in their 60s and from the Saskatoon zone.

The province reported 151 recoveries Monday. There are currently 1,463 active cases of the virus in Saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 144.

Health care workers administered 892 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday. So far, 92,776 shots have been given in Saskatchewan, including 64,754 first doses and 28,022 second doses.

SHA WARNS OF RISKS IN LOOSENING COVID-19 RULES

A recent presentation to Saskatchewan doctors says the province's public health measures have so far failed to drive down the spread of COVID-19 below targets that officials would like to see.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority shared the update on Thursday as part of weekly virtual town halls with physicians.

A senior medical health officer said the goal is to get the province's COVID-19 test positivity below five per cent.

Dr. Julie Kryzanowski said for the last few weeks that number has hovered between six and eight per cent, and is different across the province.

With files from The Canadian Press