Saskatchewan recorded 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 153 recoveries. There are no new deaths and no additional variant cases were reported.

The government urged Regina residents to “re-commit to best prevention practices” because of an increase in community transmission of COVID-19 variants. In a release, the province said many of the outbreaks in Regina are caused by people who are going into work and public places while they are symptomatic.

