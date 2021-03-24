Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

RESTRICTIONS EXPANDED IN REGINA

The Saskatchewan government has expanded public health measures for Regina and area due to rising COVID-19 rates.

All private indoor gathering are once again limited to immediate household members, effective immediately. People who live alone will be allowed to meet with one household of less than five people.

Effective Sunday, all restaurants and bars must close for in-person dining; take-out and delivery is still allowed.

All non-essential indoor locations that had a 30 person limit must close.

According to the province, a travel advisory has been issued for Regina and the surrounding communities. Travel is not recommended in or out of the city unless “absolutely necessary.”

CONFIRMED VARIANT CASES NEAR 900

The Government of Saskatchewan confirmed there are 891 cases of COVID-19 Variants of Concern (VoC) in the province, as of Tuesday.

Moving forward, the province will be reporting all screened VoC cases as confirmed for the purpose of public reporting and contact tracing.

Of the 891 variant cases, 763 were detected in Regina. VoCs have also been found in the Far North East (one), Saskatoon (18), Central East (10), South Central (56) and South East (43) zones.

Regina currently accounts for more active cases than all of the other Saskatchewan zones combined, with 755 of the total 1,472 active cases.

Active cases in the Regina zone have increased 78 per cent over the past month.

150 NEW CASES, 1 DEATH

The province also reported one COVID-19 death and 150 new cases on Tuesday.

One person who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to the Government of Saskatchewan. The person from the South Central zone was in their 60s.

The 150 new cases are located in the Far North West (one), Far North Central (one), Far North East (one), North West (nine), North Central (eight), North East (12), Saskatoon (eight), Central East (eight), Regina (91), South West (one), South Central (three) and South East (six) zones.

One other new cases is pending residence information.

The province said there are 1,472 COVID-19 cases considered active, following 152 recoveries.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of daily new cases is 158, or 12.9 new cases per 100,000 population.