COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan recorded 191 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, along with two more deaths and 176 recoveries.

The province identified an additional 98 variant cases. As of Tuesday, 1,673 variants of concern have been identified through screening. The variant cases are in the Far Northeast (one), North Central (six), Saskatoon (46), Central West (5), Central East (26), Regina (1,348), Southwest (one), South Central (128) and Southeast (109) zones.

In total, 2,168 presumed and confirmed variant cases have been identified in the province.

There are 166 people in hospital across the province, according to the government. Regina currently has the greatest number of COVID-19 patients in hospital with 89, including 15 people in the ICU.

One person who died was in their 70s and from the Regina zone; the second person was older than 80 and from the Southwest zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northeast (one), Northwest (three), North Central (five), Northeast (three), Saskatoon (20), Central East (15), Regina (98), Southwest (six), South Central (20) and South East (15) zones. There are five cases pending residence information.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 201 – an increase from 173 one week ago.

Saskatchewan currently has 1,955 active cases.

There were 8,491 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Tuesday. So far, 192,927 doses of vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan.

MOOSE JAW'S GROWING COVID-19 CASES FOLLOWING REGINA

A Moose Jaw doctor is asking residents to take the recent increase in COVID-19 variant cases in the city seriously.

Two weeks ago, Moose Jaw and the South Central zone had 19 active cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the area is sitting at 128, which is the most active cases the zone has seen during the pandemic.

"When Regina started to see their sudden increase in numbers, we started to see a similar trend here in Moose Jaw," Dr. Brad Thorpe, a family physician in Moose Jaw, told CTV News.