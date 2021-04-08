COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS EXTENDED TO APRIL 26

Saskatchewan’s public health orders have been extended to April 26, the province announced Wednesday.

This includes the public health order announced for the province on March 9, and revisions for Regina and area announced March 24.

The Saskatchewan government expanded public health measures for Regina and area due to rising COVID-19 cases.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES AND DEATHS

The Government of Saskatchewan announced two COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday and 189 new cases. One death was a person in their 30s.

Another 153 variants of concern (VOC) were also confirmed.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,830 VOC were confirmed in Saskatchewan.

The variant cases have been identified in the Far North West (two), Far North East (four) North West (six), North Central (19), Saskatoon (178), Central West (12), Central East (60), Regina (1,986), South West (14), South Central (245) and South East (232) zones.

Another 72 variant cases are pending residence information.

The two new deaths include one person in their 30s from the North Central zone and one from the 80-plus age group from the Regina zone.

There are 2,138 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan.

A total of 202 people are in hospital in the province related to the virus, including 42 people in ICU.

New cases are located the Far North West (four), North West (nine), North Central (three), Saskatoon (43), Central East (12), Regina (74), South West (three), South Central (15), and South East (23) zones. Three cases are pending residence information.

The province said there were 6,738 doses of COVID-19 vaccines newly distributed. There have been 234,209 doses given in Saskatchewan to date.

MODERNA SHIPMENT DELAYED

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it is expecting another delay on a shipment of Moderna vaccines to the province.

The health authority says a shipment of 19,300 vaccines is impacted. The delay stems from the manufacturer.

Some appointments in rural and northern clinics will be affected. The SHA said an announcement will be made in the coming days and patients will be notified directly.