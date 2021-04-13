COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan confirmed 300 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Monday.

The person who died was in their 60s and from the Regina zone.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (four), Far Northeast (three), Northwest (17), North Central (nine), Northeast (one), Saskatoon (72), Central West (15), Central East (22), Regina (96), Southwest (10), South Central (17) and Southeast (22) zones. The location of 12 new cases is pending residence information.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 261. There are 2,549 active cases in the province.

Both the South Central and Southeast zones are seeing their highest active case counts since the pandemic began. Two weeks ago, there were 146 active cases in the Southeast and 103 in the South Central.

There are 198 people in hospital people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including 41 people in ICU. People receiving intensive care are in the North Central (three), Saskatoon (five), Central East (three), Regina (26), Southwest (one) and South Central (three) zones.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province identified 214 more variants of concern (VoC), bringing the total number of VoC identified through screening to 3,485.

There are 1,435 confirmed VoC in Saskatchewan, which have been identified through whole genome sequencing. Of the confirmed cases, 1,426 are the B.1.1.7 variant, first seen in the U.K. and nine are the B.1.3.5.1, which was identified in South Africa.

VACCINES

There were 8,856 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered on Sunday. The shots were given in the Far Northwest (six), Far Northeast (48), Northwest (274), North Central (332), Northeast (62), Saskatoon (1,752), Central West (343), Central East (896), Regina (2,881), Southwest (461), South Central (542) and South East (1,040) zones. The location is pending for 219 doses.

SASK. TO BEGIN VACCINATING FIRST RESPONDERS, REMAINING HEALTHCARE WORKERS

Saskatchewan made some changes to its age-based COVID-19 vaccine strategy Monday, announcing it will begin immunizing some frontline essential workers – but not all.

The province reported it will begin vaccinating police officers, firefighters and public health inspectors with the help of mobile vaccination clinics. Remaining health care workers will also receive first doses and pharmacies will be able to vaccinate its own employees in the coming weeks.

The Ministry of Health said vaccination of first responders will start in the next two weeks, as mobile vaccine clinics finish giving first doses to residents and staff in congregate living settings.

Paramedics are not included in this phase as they were vaccinated in Phase 1, the Ministry of Health said.