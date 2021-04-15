COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Saskatchewan government reported 193 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with 222 recoveries and one death.

The person who died was in their 70s and from the Southeast zone.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (five), Northwest (20), North Central (two), Northeast (two), Saskatoon (40), Central East (13), Regina (66), Southwest (eight), South Central (nine) and Southeast (17) zones. Eleven new cases are pending residence information.

There are 203 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province; 41 people are in the ICU. Those receiving intensive care are in the North Central (one), Saskatoon (eight), Central East (two), Regina (27), Southwest (one) and South Central (two) zones.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 271, which is the highest the province has seen since then end of January.

There were 3,258 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province also identified 88 more variant cases. As of Wednesday, 3,901 variants of concern (VoC) have been identified in Saskatchewan.

VoC have been identified in the in the Far Northwest (nine), Far Northeast (two), Northwest (40), North Central (46), Northeast (three), Saskatoon (328), Central West (29), Central East (121), Regina (2,532), Southwest (48), South Central (333) and Southeast (378) zones.

As of Wednesday, 1,426 VoC have been confirmed as B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the U.K. Nine have been confirmed to be B.1.3.5.1, which was the variant first identified in South Africa.

INCREASED RISK OF VARIANT TRANSMISSION IN SOUTHWEST SASK.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public of an increased risk of COVID-19 variants of concern (VoC) in many southwest Saskatchewan communities. So far, 21 cases have been linked to several large outdoor gatherings.

Residents in the areas of Rosetown, Kindersley, Maple Creek, Swift Current, Davidson and Moose Jaw are “strongly urged to strictly adhere to all current public health order and measures.”

The health authority said the warning follows outdoor gatherings in the area, which failed to comply with public health measures. Health Minister Paul Merriman said he would not be able to provide any details related to these events as a public health investigation is taking place.