COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 245 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and identified 178 more cases of variants of concern (VoC).

Another Saskatchewan resident has died of COVID-19, a person in their 60s in the Far Northwest.

With 221 new recoveries reported Monday, the province currently sits at 2,538 active cases.

One hundred eighty-seven Saskatchewan residents are being treated in hospital for COVID-19. There are 45 people in Saskatchewan ICUs.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (10), Northwest (17), North Central (nine), Northeast (one), Saskatoon (39), Central West (four), Central East (20), Regina (80), Southwest (eight), South Central (32) and Southeast (25) zones.

Saskatchewan identified 178 more VoC cases on Monday, for a total of 6,204 to date. The province does not have any new lineage results to report.

Ninety-two more previously reported VoC cases have reported lineage. To date the province has identified lineage for 2,152 VoC cases; 2,138 cases are B.1.1.1.7, which originated in the U.K., nine are B.1.351, which originated in South Africa and five are P.1., which originated in Brazil.

VACCINES MAY BE AVAILABLE AT SOME SASK. PHARMACIES

Vaccination appointments may be available at pharmacies in some Saskatchewan communities, as part of a pilot project.

Select pharmacies in Regina, Emerald Park, Moose Jaw, Yorkton, Estevan, Fort Qu'Appelle, Humboldt, Davidson, Indian Head, Melville, Pilot Butte, Southey, Stoughton and Watrous will be offering vaccinations.

A full list of participating pharmacies is available on the Government of Saskatchewan's website.

REGINA MAN LOSES BOTH PARENTS TO COVID-19 WITHIN 3 MONTHS

Haris Khan is adapting to a new reality after losing both of his parents to COVID-19 just three months apart.

Khan, 31, said he never could have expected what the past few months have looked like.

Both of his parents died outside of Saskatchewan. On Jan.15, two days before Khan’s birthday, his dad passed away in hospital.

“My dad has never missed any birthday. He would call me right at midnight no matter which part of the world I lived in,” Khan said. “This year was the first time in my life that I never got a call from my dad because he was not alive.”