COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 205 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with one death. There were 128 variants of concern identified through screening.

The death was a person in the 80-plus age range from the North West zone.

There are currently 186 people in hospital related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 38 in intensive care. Twenty-two of those intensive care patients are in the Regina zone.

The province reported 244 recoveries on Thursday, resulting in 2,408 cases remaining active.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (16), Far North East (one) North West (11), North Central (four), North East (three), Saskatoon (32), Central West (2), Central East (11), Regina (73), South West (9), South Central (13) and South East (24).

Six new cases are pending location information.

The seven-day average for daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 239, or 19.5 new cases per 100,000 population.

There were 3,306 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

As of Thursday, the province has identified a total of 6,572 variants of concern (VoC).

New lineage results were reported for 87 cases. In total, 2,362 identified variant cases are B.1.1.7., 21 are P.1., and nine are B.1.351.

The Regina zone accounts for 1,607 VoC cases with confirmed lineage, or 67 per cent.

VACCINES

The Government of Saskatchewan said 6,218 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given, bringing the province’s total number of vaccines administered to 421,981.

The new doses were distributed in the Far North West (130), Far North Central (two), Far North East (112), North West (530), North Central (487), North East (238), Saskatoon (1,605), Central West (220), Central East (411), Regina (1,313), South West (190), South Central (70), and South East (592).

TEACHERS, CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS, RESIDENTS 40+ ELIGIBLE FOR COVID-19 SHOT

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccination booking system will be available to residents 40-years and older, as well as a variety of remaining frontline employees, starting at 8 a.m. Friday.

The province identified remaining frontline workers as teachers and educational staff, correctional staff, border security agents, police officers, firefighters and frontline healthcare workers employed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority or private employers, such as dentists, optometrists and chiropractors.