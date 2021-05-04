COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, will provide a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca will stream the event live.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan has reported three more COVID-19 related deaths and 207 new cases on Monday.

The province also identified 136 more variants of concern (VoC) cases.

The latest deaths were reported as a person in their 70s in Regina, and two people over 80 in the North Central and Saskatoon areas.

There are 2,397 active cases in Saskatchewan as of Monday. The province reported 244 new recoveries.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 230 or 18.8 new cases per 100,000 people.

One hundred seventy-four Saskatchewan residents are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, 135 people are receiving inpatient care and 39 are in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (11), Northwest (11), North Central (31), Northeast (eight), Saskatoon (29), Central West (one), Central East (12), Regina (64), Southwest (five), South Central (16) and Southeast (four). Fifteen new cases are pending location details.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan has identified 136 more VoC in the province. There are no new lineage results to report.

Of the 2,522 VoC with lineages identified 2,491 are B.1.1.1.7, 22 are P.1 and nine are B.1.351.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY DROPs TO 37+

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccination booking system will be available to residents 37-years and older, starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

This applies to all of Saskatchewan except for those in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, where age eligibility will drop to 18 and older.