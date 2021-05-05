COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

'REOPENING ROADMAP'

The Saskatchewan government has announced a three-step plan to gradually reopen the province, based on the percentage of vaccinated residents.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the Reopening Roadmap will not work unless everyone gets vaccinated and continues to follow public health orders.

“Those are the two things we all need to do in order to move forward through the three steps of reopening so we can enjoy a great Saskatchewan summer and get back to normal," Moe said in a news release.

The Reopening Roadmap’s three steps rely on vaccine availability, vaccine uptake and the public’s adherence to health orders.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with two deaths. There were 121 cases identified as variants of concern.

Of the two deaths, one person was in their 70s from the Far North West zone. The other was a person in the 19 and under age group from the North West zone. The second death occurred in February, but has been deemed a COVID-19 death following investigation.

One other death was determined to be out of province and removed from Saskatchewan’s count.

There are 174 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 41 in intensive care.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (seven), North West (27), North Central (six), North East (two), Saskatoon (81), Central West (three), Central East (10), Regina (24), South West (eight), South Central (seven) and South East (eight) zones.

There are 2,305 cases considered active following 291 recoveries reported on Tuesday.

The seven-day average for daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 226, or 18.4 new cases per 100,000 population.

As of Monday, the province has detected 7,417 variants of concern. There have been 3,983 variants identified in Regina, and 867 found in Saskatoon.

The province said 9,924 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Saskatchewan. In total, 460,747 doses have been given.

2ND VACCINE DOSES TO BEGIN IN JUNE

Health officials in Saskatchewan believe residents with their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can expect their second dose in June.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said second doses will be rolled out at a more rapid pace than first doses, thanks to a steady supply.

Currently, 44 per cent of residents over 18 have received their first dose in Saskatchewan.