COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 147 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

No new deaths have been reported.

There are 2,141 active cases in the province and Saskatchewan reported 266 more recoveries on Monday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 204, or 16.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

One hundred fifty-six people in Saskatchewan are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 37 people in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (two), Northwest (11), North Central (nine), Northeast (six), Saskatoon (43), Central East (eight), Regina (35), Southwest (ten), South Central (11) and Southeast (nine). Three new cases are pending location details.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan reported that 134 more previously reported cases have been identified as COVID-19 variants of concern (VoC).

There are 92 more lineage results to report Monday. Of the 3,436 VoCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing, 3,378 are B.1.1.1.7 which originated in the U.K, 49 are P.1 which originated in Brazil and nine are B.1.351 which originated in South Africa.

VACCINE DELIVERY

The Saskatchewan Health Authority administered 9,124 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Seventy-one per cent of those over 40 have received their first shot, sixty-one per cent of those over 30 have received their first shot and fifty-one per cent of those over 18 have received their first dose.

Saskatchewan's age eligibility for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine expanded to 29 years of age and older on Monday beginning at 8 a.m.

For residents living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, eligibility for first doses of the vaccine remains at 18 years of age and older.

These new age eligibility changes apply to all immunization clinics including booked appointments, pharmacies, drive-thru, walk-in and mobile clinics, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.