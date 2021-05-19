COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 129 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and three additional deaths.

All of the latest deaths reported were people in their 70s; two from the Far Northeast and one from Saskatoon.

There are 1,825 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 187 or 15.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

Saskatchewan reported 269 more recoveries.

One hundred forty-two people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in Saskatchewan with 27 in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (one), Far Northeast (five), Northwest (18), North Central (14), Northeast (four), Saskatoon (47), Central West (three), Central East (five) Regina (22), Southwest (one), South Central (two) and Southeast (seven).

DATES ANNOUNCED FOR SECOND VACCINE DOSES

The Government of Saskatchewan released a full schedule for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility through the end of July.

Eligibility to book a second dose will be based on age or the date of the first dose for those 45-years and older.

VACCINES

Saskatchewan health employees delivered 5,399 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Seventy-five per cent of people over 40, 68 per cent of people over 30 and 59 per cent of those over 18 have received their first dose.

COVID-19 vaccination eligibility in Saskatchewan has dropped to include residents 16-years and older as of Tuesday.

This applies to all Saskatchewan residents including those who live in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, where age eligibility was previously 18 and older.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan identified 124 more variant cases. To date, 9,343 variant cases have been identified in the province.

There are no new lineage results to report.

Of the 4,443 variant cases with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing, 4,341 are B.1.1.1.7 which originated in the U.K., 87 are P.1 which originated in Brazil, 10 are B.1.351 which originated in South Africa and five are B.1.617 which originated in India.

SASK. SCHOOL-BASED COVID-19 VACCINATION PROGRAM STARTING IN JUNE

The Saskatchewan government announced Tuesday it will start vaccinating students in high schools and elementary schools across the province in June.

The province said students will only receive the Pfizer vaccine. More than 90,000 doses will be designated for the 12-plus age group.

Exact start dates have not been determined yet, but the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it is in talks with officials and school sequencing will be based on available resources, though the health authority said it will try and prioritize high school students initially.