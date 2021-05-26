COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 111 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

There were 197 additional recoveries to report. Actives cases in the province sit at 1,451.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 139. or 11.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

One hundred thirty-six people are in hospital in the province. There are 30 people in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (two) Northwest (11), North Central (19), Northeast (one), Saskatoon (45), Central West (four), Central East (five), Regina (15), Southwest (two), South Central (two) and Southeast (three). Two new cases are pending location details.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan identified 93 additional variant cases on Tuesday. There have been 10,148 variant cases identified by screening to date.

There are 205 new lineage results to report. Out of the 5,636 variant cases identified by genome sequencing 5,471 are B.1.1.1.7 which originated in the U.K., 126 are P.1 which originated in Brazil, 29 are B.1.617 which originated in India and 10 are B.1.351 which originated in South Africa.

VACCINES

There were 2,339 more vaccine doses delivered by Saskatchewan health care workers.

Seventy-six per cent of those over 40, 70 per cent of those over 30 and 63 per cent of those over 18 have received their first dose.

REOPENING STEP TWO TO BEGIN JUNE 20

With less than a week to go before the first step in Saskatchewan’s reopening plan comes into effect, the province has cleared the second milestone in the strategy.

The province reported more than 70 per cent of residents over 30 years old have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Step Two of the Reopening Roadmap is to begin three weeks after the threshold is cleared.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

Residents over 80-years-old, and those who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose before March 1, are eligible for their second doses. The age eligibility for first doses remains at 12 years and older.

ASTRAZENECA 2ND DOSES TO BECOME AVAILABLE FOR SASK. RESIDENTS

Doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine will be headed into the arms of Saskatchewan residents in the coming weeks.

The province plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine for second doses only. Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, said the optimum time for the second dose of AstraZeneca is 12 weeks after the first, so there is still some time to go as most first doses of the shot were given at the Regina drive-thru clinic in mid-March.

Health officials were previously considering using the Pfizer vaccine as second doses for residents who received the AstraZeneca vaccine because of uncertainty surrounding the supply.