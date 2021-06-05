COVID-19 in Sask.: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update

Saskatchewan reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 111 recoveries and zero additional deaths.

There are 101 people in hospital. Twenty-one of those patients in hospital are in the ICU – including two patients from Manitoba.

The 21 people receiving intensive are in the North Central (one); Saskatoon (10); Central East (two); Regina (six); and Southwest (two) zones.

As of Friday, there are 1,292 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

According to Health Canada data, Saskatchewan has the third highest rate of active cases in Canada with 110 per 100,000 people. Manitoba is first with 304 per 100,000, followed by Alberta with 122.

VACCINTIONS

There were 15,622 doses of COVID-19 vaccine given on Thursday. As of Friday, 770,463 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, including 657,721 first doses and 112,742 second doses.

According to the government, 67 per cent of people 18 and older have received their first dose, along with 64 per cent of those 12 and older.

ASTRAZENECA ONLY DRIVE-THRU CLINIC OPENING IN REGINA SUNDAY

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will be running an AstraZeneca only drive-thru vaccine clinic in Regina starting on Sunday.

The clinic is scheduled to be open for approximately five or six days, or until supply of the vaccine runs out.

The SHA said booked appointments for AstraZeneca are also available for June 7-8.

YOUTH VACCINATION CLINIC IN SASKATOON

Elementary and high school students 12 and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon this weekend.

The student walk-in clinic at Prairieland Hall E will be open Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., according to the SHA.