COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update

Saskatchewan reported 60 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 76 recoveries and one death.

The seven-day average for new daily cases is 69. The province says there are 743 cases considered active.

There are 79 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province; 12 of whom are in the ICU.

Here’s what else we know ahead of the province’s next COVID-19 update:

SASK. NEARS 1M VACCINATIONS

Health-care workers gave 16,084 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, bringing the total number of vaccinations in the province to 997,818.

According to the province, 708,939 first doses have been administered and 288,879 people are fully vaccinated.

2ND DOSE ELIGIBILITY

Starting 8 a.m. Monday morning, second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for anyone in the province who got their first dose on of before May 15.

Everyone who has a first dose will be eligible to receive a second after 28 days on Thursday.

MASK MANDATE ENDS JULY 11

All public health restrictions – including the mask mandate and gathering limits – will be lifted in Saskatchewan on July 11.

The government made the announcement Sunday as 70 per cent of people age 18 and older have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 69 per cent of all residents 12 and older have their first shot.

The province had said it will lift the mask mandate and restrictions on gathering limits three weeks after 70 per cent of people age 12 and older have received their first dose.

In a video posted on Twitter, Premier Scott Moe said the province will hit the final threshold in the next few days.

STEP 2 UNDERWAY

Saskatchewan began the second phase of its reopening plan Sunday as certain public health measures loosened across the province.

Step 2, which was triggered when 70 per cent of people age 30 and older got their first dose, will see capacity limits in stores lifted and restaurants will no longer have a limit on the number of people allowed to sit together at a table.

Fifteen people will now be allowed at private indoor gatherings. There will be a 150 person limit at public and private outdoor gatherings.

Step 3 of Saskatchewan’s reopening plan will go ahead on July 11 after the province hit its vaccination target Saturday.