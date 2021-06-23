COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the province's next update

Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan recorded its lowest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases since November, on Tuesday.

The province reported 36 new COVID-19 cases along with 87 recoveries. A new case total as low as 36 was last seen on Nov. 4, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

There were 21 cases removed from Saskatchewan’s count after they were deemed out-of-province residents. As of Tuesday, 639 cases remain active.

A total of 79 people are in hospital related to the virus, including 12 people in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far North East (three), North West (two), North Central (two), Saskatoon (nine), Regina (11), South Central (one) and South East (six) zones. Two cases are pending residence information.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases is 67, or 5.4 per 100,000 population.

VACCINATIONS

Saskatchewan has administered more than one million vaccine doses. A total of 1,005,275 doses have been given.

To date, 69 per cent of those 12 years and older have received their first dose of vaccine.

2ND DOSE ELIGIBILITY

Starting 8 a.m. Monday morning, second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for anyone in the province who got their first dose on of before May 15.

Everyone who has a first dose will be eligible to receive a second after 28 days on Thursday.

MASK MANDATE ENDS JULY 11

All public health restrictions – including the mask mandate and gathering limits – will be lifted in Saskatchewan on July 11.

The government made the announcement Sunday as 70 per cent of people age 18 and older and 69 per cent of people 12 and older have their first shot.

The province had said it will lift the mask mandate and restrictions on gathering limits three weeks after 70 per cent of people age 12 and older have received their first dose.

In a video posted on Twitter, Premier Scott Moe said the province will hit the final threshold in the next few days.