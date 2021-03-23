As the province expands its vaccination program, cities like Surrey could be in line for some extra attention to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking at a news conference Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. should be getting more AstraZeneca doses in the next week, which will allow it to offer them in a more targeted way.

"We're now looking at different communities around the province but Surrey, by far, has been, for some time… the highest risk area," the provincial health officer said.

"So we are looking at several different strategies including the immunization of people in the education system, but also targeting businesses and some of the communities."

And on Tuesday, the public got a first glimpse at what the province has planned.

In a message posted on Twitter, Surrey Schools Supt. Jordan Tinney said a memo had been sent to all staff.

"I am pleased to confirm that, consistent with Dr. Henry's messaging of prioritizing K-12 staff, we have been given approval to work with Fraser Health to provide vaccinations to our K-12 school-based staff," the memo read.

Tinney wrote in the memo that the school board is working with Fraser Health to determine what that process will look like. He said more information will be posted online and emailed to staff when available.

"For now, we just wanted to confirm this news and to let you know to stand by," Tinney wrote.

Vaccinations memo to all Surrey Schools staff. Email has gone out to all school staff. #sd36learn #surreybc @CityofSurrey @Surrey_Schools @CUPE728 @SurreyTeachers pic.twitter.com/fVV6y4qV46