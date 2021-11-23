COVID-19 indicators down in Saskatoon's wastewater, up in Prince Albert
In their latest results, researchers monitoring the city's wastewater saw another drop in the level of COVID-19 indicators.
The University of Saskatchewan team observed a 51 per cent drop last week.
At the same time, the researchers saw a 21 per cent increase in Prince Albert.
The amount of COVID-19 indicators dropped by 17 per cent in North Battleford.
The team says its data is "roughly indicative" of anticipated increases or decreases in cases over the following seven to 10 days.
The trends seen in the data are not always proportional, the researchers say.
"A four-fold increase in the viral signal does not always correspond to a four-fold increase in case numbers."
The team emphasizes its data "should rather be seen as a gauge for the direction of change."
