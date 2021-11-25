COVID-19 indicators worsen in Windsor-Essex: WECHU

COVID-19 case rates and per cent positivity have increased in Windsor-Essex again this week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released the weekly epidemiological summary showing the burden of the virus on Thursday.

Highlights from the WECHU epi summary:

Windsor-Essex case rate is higher than the provincial average

Wastewater surveillance data highlights COVID-19 levels have increased recently.

Disproportionately higher cases among children and youth.

COVID-19 related hospitalization have increased but ICU admissions remain unchanged.

Number of doses administered has increased due to third doses/booster.

Summary of Monitoring Indicators for Windsor-Essex:

Most recent completed weekly case rate = 73.8 cases/100,000 population

Most recent 7-day rate = 74.5 cases/100,000 population

Percent positivity = 4.8% (full week). Most recent 7-days percent positivity = 4.8%

R0 (effective) = 1.1

Outbreaks remain high in our region

86.6% of Windsor-Essex residents 12+ have received with at least 1 dose

83.2% of Windsor-Essex residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.

The key indicators are worse than the previous week’s data.