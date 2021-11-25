iHeartRadio

COVID-19 indicators worsen in Windsor-Essex: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

COVID-19 case rates and per cent positivity have increased in Windsor-Essex again this week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released the weekly epidemiological summary showing the burden of the virus on Thursday.

Highlights from the WECHU epi summary:

  • Windsor-Essex case rate is higher than the provincial average
  • Wastewater surveillance data highlights COVID-19 levels have increased recently.
  • Disproportionately higher cases among children and youth.
  • COVID-19 related hospitalization have increased but ICU admissions remain unchanged.
  • Number of doses administered has increased due to third doses/booster.

Summary of Monitoring Indicators for Windsor-Essex:

  • Most recent completed weekly case rate = 73.8 cases/100,000 population
  • Most recent 7-day rate = 74.5 cases/100,000 population
  • Percent positivity = 4.8% (full week). Most recent 7-days percent positivity = 4.8%
  • R0 (effective) = 1.1
  • Outbreaks remain high in our region
  • 86.6% of Windsor-Essex residents 12+ have received with at least 1 dose
  • 83.2% of Windsor-Essex residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.

The key indicators are worse than the previous week’s data.

