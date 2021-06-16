COVID-19 infections at North Bay jail spread, outbreak now facility-wide

Health officials in North Bay have upgraded the COVID-19 outbreak at the jail to the whole facility and say 13 people have now been infected.

The outbreak was first declared on Sunday in Corridor 3 with the Ministry of the Solicitor General reporting two active cases among inmates, triggering further testing of inmates and staff at the facility. The number of active cases grew to four inmates on Monday.

No one who has tested positive for COVID-19 has required hospitalization, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit said in a news release Wednesday morning. All individuals who have tested positive are in isolation.

The facility is increasing screening and cleaning protocols in light of the outbreak.

"The health unit will be offering staff of the North Bay Jail their second dose of vaccine this week and the Ministry of the Solicitor General will be offering individuals in custody their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or first dose for those who have not yet received their vaccine," the health unit said.

Jim Chirico, the medical officer of health for the Nipissing and Parry Sound districts, said agency staff are working with the jail to prevent further spread.

"Through the implementation of outbreak interventions and preventative measures we hope to see the individuals recover and stop transmission within the facility," Chirico said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Nipissing District has 37 active COVID-19 infections after 10 new cases were confirmed. More than 14 per cent of adults in the health unit's service area have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 71 per cent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. There are no other outbreaks in the area.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 496 cases have been confirmed among residents with 455 being resolved and four COVID-related deaths.