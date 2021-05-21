COVID-19 inspections to ramp up at restaurants with patios over the long weekend: WorkSafeBC

Restaurants, pubs and breweries with patios in B.C.'s Lower Mainland might notice more WorkSafeBC inspections than usual over the May long weekend.

The agency says it'll be stepping up inspections at some businesses, especially in COVID-19 hotspots over the coming days. In particular, places with outdoor patios in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions will be targeted.

"Hopefully, we’re in the home stretch of the pandemic as greater numbers of British Columbians get vaccinated, but we can’t let our guard down," said Al Johnson, head of prevention services at WorkSafeBC, in a news release.

"Initial vaccinations offer an added layer of protection, but it’s still important that workers and employers stay focused on COVID-19 safety — that means continuing to follow your workplace COVID-19 safety plan, as well as provincial health orders, to protect yourself and others."

Right now, B.C. employers must have a COVID-19 safety plan in place. As conditions change, those plans might be required to change too.

Last month, the province issued a new public health order allowing WorkSafeBC prevention officers to serve businesses with shutdown orders after three or more employees test positive for the disease. The closures last for at least 10 days. Closed businesses are listed on the health authorities' websites, but only until the orders are lifted.

Some businesses may not be forced to close if it's determined to be in the public interest to keep them open. Those workplaces can include police and fire stations, health-care facilities, grocery stores, schools, daycares and courthouses.

"We know that the majority of B.C. businesses are working very hard to keep their workers and customers safe from COVID-19 transmission," Johnson said.

"With the long weekend and warmer weather, we want to make sure employers and workers are prepared for a potential increase in customers."