COVID-19 interactive timelapse: An animated ranking of states and provinces

Since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, Canada’s provinces have faced their own individual battles, struggling against surging COVID-19 case counts at different times throughout multiple waves of virus transmission.

The tool below shows regional tallies cresting and falling over time, animating average daily cases and comparing those numbers against American states over the same time span.

Choose the starting date, speed and sorting method of the list, and hit the play button to watch the data play out.

Note: American data updates once per day in the mornings with state data for the previous day. To see current provincial data from today compared to state data, check out our original tracker.

COVID-19 interactive time lapse

Can't see the interactive? Click here for the full experience