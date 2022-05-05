COVID-19 key indicators trending downward in Windsor-Essex
The high-risk COVID-19 case rate, per cent positivity and hospitalizations all decreased over the past week in Windsor-Essex.
That’s according to the weekly epidemiological summary released by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Thursday.
Here are the data highlights for the week of April 25 – May 1, 2022:
- The weekly high-risk case rate is 112.0 cases per 100,000 population, a decrease of 36.8 per cent compared to the previous week.
- Percent positivity decreased by 6.9 percentage points from last week.
- The number of in-patient hospitalizations decreased for Windsor-Essex County but remained stable in Ontario.
- ICU admissions remains low in Windsor-Essex County but continues to increase across Ontario.
- Wastewater viral signals for April 25 – May 1, 2022 remained relatively stable from last week.
- Three deaths were reported this week (April 25 – May 1, 2022), compared to nine deaths reported during the previous week (April 18 - 24, 2022).
- Eleven outbreaks were declared during the current week (April 25 – May 1, 2022), compared to nine outbreaks declared during the previous week (April 18 - 24, 2022).
- Windsor-Essex County has an overall third dose coverage rate of 51.6 per cent for residents 12 years and older.
- Local residents 12 to 17 year olds have the lowest third dose coverage rate (10.7per cent), whereas the 80+ age group has the highest coverage rate (87.7per cent).