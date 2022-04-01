COVID-19 kills six more in Newfoundland and Labrador, 38 people in hospital
Six more people in Newfoundland and Labrador have died from COVID-19.
Government data indicates the disease has now killed 116 people in the province since the beginning of the pandemic.
The province says there are 38 people in hospital Friday due to COVID-19, including 11 in critical care.
The data indicates that 688 new infections have been reported since Wednesday -- 299 cases were confirmed as of Thursday afternoon and 389 more Friday.
Over 92 per cent of people in Newfoundland and Labrador have had at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Unvaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 are more likely to be hospitalized, accounting for 10 per cent of cases but 31 per cent of hospitalizations since Feb. 28, 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2022.
-
Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries in London areaThe weekend is kicking off with a mix of sun and cloud in the London area with a chance of flurries overnight.
-
Sun with lower than average temperatures in Windsor-Essex SaturdayWindsor-Essex is expected to have a sunny start to the weekend with a chance of flurries later in the day before heading into a rainy week.
-
Man shot to death near northwest Calgary restaurant, police sayCalgary police are investigating a third homicide that occurred within a two-day period, saying a man was shot several times outside a southwest restaurant.
-
Winning ticket for $70 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in the PrairiesAfter going unclaimed for weeks, the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw has been won by a lottery player in the Prairies.
-
Damage to Sudbury Trail Plan in the Valley disappointing, officials sayOfficials with the Sudbury Trail Plan say they are disappointed that yet another part of the trail system was damaged recently.
-
'The need is so overwhelming': New Brunswicker in Ukraine procuring bulletproof vestsA New Brunswick man on a mission to procure and supply non-lethal military items to Ukraine says the need is overwhelming.
-
'Try your best': Campbell River teen training to be professional bowlerA Campbell River, B.C., teen who hopes to one day become a professional bowler may well be on his way, after rolling two perfect games within two weeks recently.
-
Generations sing to Joni Mitchell in pre-Grammys tributeJoni Mitchell, the Canadian folkie-turned-rocker-turned-jazz explorer was honoured as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the year by the Recording Academy on Friday night, two days before the Grammy Awards.
-
Ramadan kicks off in much of Middle East amid soaring pricesThe Muslim holy month of Ramadan -- when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk -- began at sunrise Saturday in much of the Middle East, where Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent energy and food prices soaring.