COVID-19 law to be prolonged in B.C. as 4th wave sweeps over province
The British Columbia government is extending several COVID-19-related orders meant to limit the spread of infection as the fourth wave sweeps over the province.
The COVID-19 Related Measures Act was to be repealed on Dec. 31, but the government says in a statement that changes will be introduced to the bill in the legislature.
The act allows for remote witnessing of key legal documents and lets the courts say which proceedings can be conducted remotely.
It also supports orders of the provincial health officer to impose conditions on the number of long-term care facilities where staff are allowed to work in an effort to stop the transmission of COVID-19.
The law gives civil liability protection to people or companies providing essential services by operating a business that benefits the community, so long as they follow public health orders.
The government says it's issuing the notice of the changes to allow for those organizations or businesses that use the legislation to plan beyond the original deadline.
