COVID-19 levels continue to rise in Saskatoon wastewater

The amount of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon's wastewater increased 19.3 per cent last week, building on an increase of 58.5 per cent the week before.

"This increase in viral RNA load is indicative of an increase in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Saskatoon, which – in a partially vaccinated population – may or may not be reflected by new case numbers in upcoming weeks," said Monday's update from University of Saskatchewan researchers.

100 per cent of the viral load consisted of the Omicron variant; Delta has become undetectable.

Prince Albert saw an increase of 28.4 per cent while North Battleford's figures rose 29.5 per cent.