COVID-19 levels drop in Saskatoon wastewater but still some of the highest researchers have seen

The amount of COVID-19 detected in Saskatoon's wastewater declined by 61 per cent compared to the week prior, according to researchers.

That's according to the latest data released by a Univesity of Saskatchewan research team monitoring the city's sewage.

The data is based on samples collected between Sept. 9-14.

While it shows a drop in the evidence of COVID-19, the reduction comes after a record spike in August followed by weeks of consecutive increases.

Because the population is partially vaccinated, the data collected by the team may or not be reflected by an increase in active cases, according to the research team.

North Battleford and Prince Albert also saw drops, 15 and 33 per cent respectively.