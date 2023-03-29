COVID-19 levels in Ottawa high but holding steady

A steady level of COVID-19 continues to be detected in Ottawa according to the latest reporting from Ottawa Public Health.

The latest weekly virus status report indicates that viral activity in the week of March 19 to 25 was similar to previous weeks, but wastewater surveillance still shows a very high and increasing level of virus.

Past seasons have shown an increasing trend in the COVID-19 viral signal in wastewater around early spring. This year's levels remain lower than previous years.

In OPH's most recently dashboard update, four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the city.

The viral season for other respiratory infections such as influenza and RSV appears to largely be over, with low positivity rates around or below one per cent for both viral infections. By contrast, COVID-19 positivity rates remain in the low teens.

There are currently 18 Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection, including one in the ICU.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 41 patients (as of March 29)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 8 patients (As of March 29)

Montfort Hospital: 4 patients (As of March 27)

CHEO: 2 patients (As of March 29)

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 90,896 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 1,034 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 20 – 26): 19.7

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 11.6 per cent

Known active cases: 347

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated March 27

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 925,518

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,782

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 616,614

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 340,778

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 85 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 59 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 35 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 13 in hospital, 4 in ICU (as of March 28)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 12 in hospital, 3 in ICU (As of March 28)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of March 28)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 2 in ICU (As of March 27)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of March 23)

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

1 in a hospital

3 in long-term care homes

7 in retirement homes

4 in group homes

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

No current influenza outbreaks

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS

1 in long-term care homes

3 in retirement homes

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.