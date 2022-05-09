COVID-19 levels in Regina wastewater remain high despite weekly decrease: U of R analysis

COVID-19 levels in Regina’s wastewater saw another decrease this week, based on the latest analysis from the University of Regina.

The weekly report outlined that viral load levels remain high, despite the slight decrease. Preliminary data suggests the city could see a further reduction in the next report.

Omicron BA.2 subvariants remain the dominant strain, based on the wastewater data.

In the latest weekly update, the Government of Saskatchewan reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths for the week of April 24-30.

Across the province, there were 409 hospitalizations with COVID-19, as of May 4.

The province said 83.4 per cent of variants of concern cases were of the BA.2 sublineage, in the weekly update.

Saskatchewan residents 50 years and older are eligible to receive their second booster shot, for a fourth dose.