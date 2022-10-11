COVID-19 levels now considered 'high' in Regina wastewater: U of R

COVID-19 levels in Regina’s wastewater have continued to rise, according to the University of Regina’s latest analysis.

Weekly SARS-CoV-2 levels in Regina have risen to over 75 per cent of the highest levels recorded during the Omicron wave in April of 2022, the school outlined in a social media post.

The university has now considers levels to be ‘high’ in the Queen City.

Analysis of the previous week by the U of R outlined ‘moderate to high’ levels of COVID-19 in Regina’s wastewater.

Last week’s report also outlined SARS-CoV-2 levels rising to 72 per cent of the highest point of the Omicron wave, resulting in a three per cent increase from Oct. 3 to Oct. 11.