COVID-19 levels remain high in Regina wastewater: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels remain high in Regina’s wastewater, according to data released by the University of Regina.
“Compared to the previous week the viral levels remain unchanged and are considered high,” the U of R said in a Facebook post.
The BA.2.3 sub-variant is dominant in Regina, Swift Current and Weyburn, according to the update. The BA.2 subvariant remains dominant in Yorkton. The report stated viral levels may start decreasing in the next period.
There were 22 COVID-19 deaths reported in Saskatchewan for the week of April 10-16, according to the last update provided by the province. A total of 417 people were in hospital with COVID-19 as of April 20.
Wastewater data has been collected since Aug. 2020. The highest levels were found mid Dec. 2020 and April 2021, which coincided with high infection rates in Regina and surrounding area.
-
River Road clubhouse demolishedThe former clubhouse at River Road Golf Course has been demolished.
-
Windsor city council approves residential rental licensing bylawThe City of Windsor is hoping to make rental housing in the city’s western wards safer with a new residential rental bylaw scheme.
-
Sixth wave stabilizing in Ottawa: EtchesOttawa’s medical officer of health says the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa is stabilizing, but it could still be some time before the sixth wave bottoms out.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Sudbury’s Second Ave.Sudbury police close Second Avenue in both directions after a pedestrian was struck by a car at Kenwood Street.
-
Audit of city budget reveals $147M surplusCalgary's budget has been audited, and it turns out the city is now awash in a sea of black ink.
-
Edmonton police request help to find missing seniorPolice officers in Edmonton requested public assistance Monday night to locate 76-year-old Gerard Gagnon.
-
Missing senior who walked out of care home Sunday discovered safeCalgary police are reaching out to the public for information concerning a missing senior.
-
Why some industrial companies are taking their business outside EdmontonFor 44 years CVS Controls has made Edmonton its home – but now the company is looking to relocate – to not only a bigger space but one outside of Alberta's capital.
-
BC Ferries cancellations strand travellers in Prince Rupert, Haida GwaiiA shortage of available crewmembers has led to BC Ferries cancellations on the route connecting Haida Gwaii to Prince Rupert, leaving travellers on both ends stranded for the foreseeable future.