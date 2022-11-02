COVID-19 levels remain 'moderate to high' across southern Sask.: U of R

COVID-19 levels were recorded as “moderate to high” across southern Saskatchewan, according to the latest analysis of wastewater by researchers at the University of Regina (U of R).

Compared to the previous week, viral levels in Regina wastewater have decreased slightly but remain high.

Levels in the City of Moose Jaw have decreased a great deal from the previous week, going from high to moderate.

Weekly analysis of Yorkton wastewater revealed a slight increase. Levels are now being recorded as moderate-high.

An analysis of Swift Current viral levels was unavailable. The U of R explained that results would be released later in the week.