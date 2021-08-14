COVID-19 load in Regina's wastewater remains low: U of R study

Viral levels of COVID-19 in Regina’s wastewater continue to decrease, according to a study from the University of Regina.

The U of R shared the wastewater analysis results from the past week in a Facebook post.

The highest viral loads were observed in Regina’s waste water in mid-December 2020 and April 2021, which coincided with high infection rates in the region, according to the study. The Delta variant remains the dominant strain in Regina.

The U of R data shows a stark contrast to a similar data from the University of Saskatchewan released earlier this month, showing a 118 per cent increase in viral RNA load in Saskatoon’s wastewater, as of August 4.

The Delta variant became the dominant strain in Saskatoon in the latest report, surpassing the Alpha strain.

The two cities are on different ends of the COVID-19 spectrum, with active cases rising steadily in Saskatoon. As of August 13, Saskatoon has 203 active cases while Regina has 45.

The team of researchers from the university have been monitoring Regina’s wastewater for the virus that causes COVID-19 since August 2020.

People with COVID-19 shed SARS-CoV-2 in their stool, whether they have symptoms or not.

“Since everyone uses the washroom, wastewater analysis provides an overview of current COVID-19 infections,” the university said in the post.