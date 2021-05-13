COVID-19 modelling: 98% of B.C.'s recent cases were unvaccinated or newly vaccinated

Just over 98 per cent of B.C.'s recent COVID-19 cases involved people who were either unvaccinated or had only been vaccinated for less than three weeks, according to health officials.

Data presented Thursday shows that 78,020 of the 79,480 infections recorded in the province between Dec. 27 and May 1 involved people had yet to receive a vaccine or were not yet fully benefiting from the antibodies generated through vaccination.

The immunity offered by COVID-19 vaccines develops in the body over time, and isn't said to be optimal until 21 days after a shot.

Some people can still catch the disease even after three weeks, though health officials say they tend to experience milder symptoms.

According to the latest data, which was presented by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during her monthly modelling presentation, 1,340 people caught COVID-19 during that December to May time period even though they were vaccinated at least 21 days prior. That makes up 1.7 per cent of infections recorded during that time.

Another 120 cases involved people who had received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least seven days prior.

