COVID-19 numbers holding steady in MLHU coverage area

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 remains steady in London.

As of Wednesday, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 71 inpatients with COVID-19, 16 of which are in the ICU.

There are seven inpatients in the Children’s Hospital, five or fewer are in Paediatric Critical Care.

There are currently 134 staff who have tested positive for the virus at LHSC and 55 staff at St. Joseph’s Health Care

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 85 new reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 11 active outbreaks in hospitals and long-term care and retirement homes.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases: