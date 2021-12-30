COVID-19 Omicron variant crushes holiday travel plans for some Maritimers

Thursday was another slow day at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

"We have continued to see lower than normal passenger volumes throughout the pandemic," said Tiffany Chase, spokesperson for the airport.

Chase said that during the months leading into December, passenger traffic was up to 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. WestJet has now announced the airline is consolidating roughly 15 per cent of all scheduled flights until Jan. 31.

"We are hearing from the airlines that they are seeing cancellations again as Omicron ramps up across the country," said Chase.

Those in the travel industry say they were looking forward to a robust holiday season.

"Omicron has definitely had an impact on that," said Steve Olmstead, with the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). "What we have seen is people have said, 'OK, let's press pause here and reschedule our travel.' And we have seen people just cancel their plans."

Those who are travelling say they are doing so with extreme caution.

"You need to keep yourself safe," said international traveller Liam Moffatt. "Everyone is trying to get somewhere, so the less rush, take your time and you should be OK."

Lauren Wambolt said every rapid COVID-19 test that comes back negative helps further minimize her travel concerns.

"I tested when I came here from Toronto and I will test when I go back," said Wambolt.

Chase says this is a good time to remind travellers of the restrictions in place. Rapid testing is optional for domestic travellers, while those travelling internationally face stricter rules.

"There is actually mandatory testing upon arrival," said Chase, about international travellers. "Which is offered by federal testing providers."

Chase added it is crucial to be aware of testing and other COVID-19 requirements that may vary depending on travel destinations.