COVID-19 Omicron variant suspected at Laurentian University campus

Public Health Sudbury & Districts (PHSD) is clarifying news surrounding the COVID-19 Omicron variant and Laurentian University.

Before noon on Friday, Laurentian posted on Facebook saying they were notified of a positive case of the variant on campus, but the health unit told CTV News in an email just after 5 p.m. that the positive cases are currently under investigation.

"To date, no Omicron cases have been confirmed in public health's service area," PHSD said. "All eligible COVID-19 positive samples across Ontario have been and continue to go to Public Health Ontario's laboratory for whole genome sequencing. Locally, multiple persons under investigation are awaiting confirmation for Omicron."

Students at the school are in the midst of taking their exams. People considered close contacts of positive cases have been notified by public health.

"Out of an abundance of caution all exams, tests, other methods or assessments scheduled to occur on-campus as of today, Friday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. will be rescheduled," the post said.

"All on-campus exams previously scheduled to take place on Dec. 17 (not including the 9 a.m. exams) and 18 will be rescheduled to occur remotely. More information on the date and time for the remote rescheduled exam will be shared shortly by course instructors."

This after the school announced Wednesday that exams would move online as of Sunday.

All of the students on campus are fully vaccinated, the school said.

In the health unit's weekly COVID-19 update, 32 per cent of the infections since June 1 have involved people who are fully vaccinated against the disease. When it comes to hospitalizations, the fully vaccinated make up 30 per cent.

Last week, 230 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts while three people died as a result of the disease.

Since Monday, 248 new cases have been reported along with four deaths.

This week, the Ontario government announced residents ages 18 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot starting Dec. 20 and is shortening the interval between the second vaccine dose and the booster shot.

Free rapid tests will be available to the public at various pop-up testing sites and LCBO locations.

"I need you to book your booster as soon as you're able to because we know without a shadow of a doubt that these vaccines work and boosters are the best way to prevent the worst," Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday.

"Everyone has a role to play in the next phase of our provincial COVID response. It's all hands on deck and it starts with booster shots."